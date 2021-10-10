(KMAland) -- Nebraska and Creighton rolled in conference play while Kansas lost to top-ranked Texas in regional college volleyball on Sunday.
Nebraska (12-3, 6-0): Nebraska kept rolling in Big Ten play with a quick sweep of Rutgers. Madi Kubik had 11 kills and nine digs, and Lindsay Krause added nine kills of her own. Nicklin Hames had 30 assists, and Lauren Stivrins, Hames and Callie Schwarzenbach all posted three blocks each.
Creighton (17-2, 5-1): Creighton nabbed a four-set win over Marquette in Big East Conference play. Norah Sis (22) and Jaela Zimmerman (20) both had 20 or more kills while Kendra Wait passed out 54 assists with three aces. Zimmerman (15) and Sis (14) also had double-digit digs, and Abbey Bottomley finished with a team-high 19 scoops. Naomi Hickman led the team with four blocks.
Kansas (11-6, 3-3): Kansas fell in straight sets to top-ranked Texas. The offense managed just a .038 hitting efficiency while Camryn Turner had a team-high 11 assists with 10 digs on the night.