(KMAland) -- Nebraska rolled to another win while the Iowa and Missouri struggles continued in regional college volleyball on Wednesday night.
Iowa (2-15, 0-7): Iowa dropped another Big Ten match in straight sets to Illinois. Jenna Splitt had 17 assists while Mari Hinkle picked up 14 digs and Courtney Buzzerio led with nine kills on the night.
Nebraska (13-3, 7-0): Nebraska kept rolling with a quick sweep of Indiana. Madi Kubik had 16 kills, Lindsay Krause posted 10 kills and Nicklin Hames tallied 26 assists and 13 digs. Kenzie Knuckles had a team-best 14 digs, and Callie Schwarzenbach finished with four blocks for the Huskers.
Missouri (3-15, 0-5): Missouri fell in five sets to Alabama in Southeastern Conference play. Anna Dixon had a big night for the Tigers with 24 kills, seven digs and four blocks. Skylar Buckley finished with 24 assists, Addison Lyon added 20 dimes and Kaylee Cox had a team-best 22 digs. Trista Strasser also had a strong match with seven kills, nine blocks and three aces.