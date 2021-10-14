(KMAland) -- Kansas State and Kansas City were both winners in conference play while Omaha lost for the first time in Summit League play on Thursday in regional college volleyball action.
Omaha (9-8, 6-1): Omaha lost their first Summit League conference match of the season in five sets to South Dakota. Mariah Buss led the Mavericks with 16 kills while Sadie Limback added 12 kills, 14 digs and three blocks. Sami Clarkson passed out 44 assists, and Jaiden Centeno tallied 31 digs for Omaha in the defeat.
Kansas (11-7, 3-4): Kansas lost in four sets to Baylor in Big 12 Conference action. Jenny Mosser and Caroline Crawford each had 11 kills for the Jayhawks in the loss. Lacey Angello posted 10 digs, and Camryn Turner passed out 24 assists in the defeat.
Kansas State (11-5, 2-3): Kansas State was a Big 12 Conference winner in four sets over West Virginia. Aliyah Carter had 18 kills and 16 digs to lead the way for the Wildcats. Teana Adams-Kaonohi posted 46 assists and three aces, and Mackenzie Morris put up 19 digs.
Kansas City (14-5, 5-2): Kansas City rolled to a Summit League win in three sets over Western Illinois. Melanie Brecka topped the Roos with 19 kills and 18 digs, and Alli Schomers finished with 41 assists and 11 digs of her own. De’Janae Arnold finished with four blocks.