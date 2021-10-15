(KMAland) -- Northwest Missouri State knocked off No. 1 Washburn while Drake, UNI, Kansas & K-State lost in regional college volleyball action on Friday.
Northwest Missouri State (15-2, 8-1): Northwest Missouri State grabbed a five-set upset win over No. 1 Washburn. Payton Kirchhoefer had 26 kills, Alyssa Reazc passed out 60 assists and had five blocks and Hannah Koechl posted 37 digs.
Drake (8-7, 3-4): Drake fell in four sets to Indiana State in Missouri Valley Conference play. The Bulldogs got 20 assists and 10 digs from Alex Lemke while Jada Wills added 22 digs and Mariana Rodrigues finished with 10 kills.
Northern Iowa (7-13, 2-5): Northern Iowa lost in four sets to Evansville in Missouri Valley Conference action. Kira Fallert had 14 kills and two blocks while Inga Rotto added 12 kills and three blocks. Tayler Alden passed out 37 assists for the Panthers, and Payton Ahrenstorff led the defense with 15 digs.
Kansas (11-8, 3-5): Kansas fell in four sets to Baylor in Big 12 play. Caroline Bien had 12 kills, and Jenny Mosser added 10 winners for the Jayhawks. Camryn Turner passed out 24 assists, and Gracie Van Driel posted three blocks.
Kansas State (11-6, 2-4): Kansas State was swept by West Virginia in Big 12 Conference play. Aliyah Carter posted 14 kills, Mackenzie Morris had 22 digs and Teana Adams-Kaonohi finished with 28 assists for the Wildcats.