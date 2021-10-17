(KMAland) -- Northwest Missouri State, Nebraska, UNI, Omaha and UMKC were all winners in regional college volleyball on Saturday. The full rundown below.
Northwest Missouri State (16-2, 9-1): Northwest Missouri State stayed hot with a sweep of Emporia State in MIAA play. Alyssa Rezac had 28 assists and two blocks, Kelsey Havel led the back row with 15 digs and Payton Kirchhoefer finished with 11 kills for the Bearcats in the win.
Iowa (2-16, 0-8): Courtney Buzzerio had 13 kills for Iowa in a quick three-set loss to Northwestern in Big Ten Conference play. Mari Hinkle added 12 digs while Jenna Splitt passed out 17 assists.
Nebraska (14-3, 8-0): Nebraska rolled in straight sets over Illinois to nab another Big Ten Conference win. Madi Kubik had 19 kills while Nicklin Hames passed out 32 assists. Lexi Rodriguez added 17 digs for the Huskers.
Creighton (17-3, 5-2): Creighton dropped a Big East Conference five-set battle with UCONN. Norah Sis had a big 23-kill, 21-dig match for the Jays while Kendra Wait had 47 assists in the loss. Ellie Bolton added 19 digs, and Keeley Davis and Jaaela Zimmerman also had 13 kills apiece.
Drake (8-8, 3-5): Drake lost a five-set battle in Missouri Valley Conference play to Evansville. The Bulldogs got 15 kills and five blocks from Haley Bush, and Alex Lemke had 27 assists. Caitlyn Smith pitched in 23 assists and 18 digs, and Kylee Macke scooped up 25 digs. Ashlynn Kuhn added six blocks.
Northern Iowa (8-13, 3-5): Northern Iowa won a five-set Missouri Valley Conference match with Indiana State. Carly Spies led a balanced attack with 15 kills and had four blocks. Tayler Alden passed out 28 assists, and Jenna Brandt pitched in 15 assists. Payton Ahrenstorff tallied 18 digs, and Alden and Emily Holterhaus posted 10 kills each.
Omaha (10-8, 7-1): Omaha bounced back from their first Summit League loss to sweep past South Dakota State. Sadie Limback topped the offense with 13 kills and posted eight digs while Sami Clarkson finished with 32 assists. Rylee Marshall led at the net with eight blocks, and Claire Mountjoy tallied 12 digs.
Missouri (3-16, 0-6): Missouri lost in straight sets to Auburn in the Southeastern Conference. The Tigers got 11 kills from Brynn Carlson while Addison Lyon had 16 assists and Kaylee Cox posted 15 digs.
Kansas City (15-5, 6-2): Kansas City took another Summit League win in straight sets over St. Thomas. Melanie Brecka finished with 14 kills, Maddie Renn had 21 digs and Alli Schomers posted 44 assists in the win for the Roos.