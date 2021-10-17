(KMAland) -- Creighton and Missouri were both victors in regional college volleyball on Sunday.
Creighton (18-3, 6-2): Creighton took a Big East Conference sweep of Providence. Norah Sis stayed hot with 15 kills and 10 digs while Kiana Schmitt posted 12 kills and four blocks and Naomi Hickman had 10 winners. Kendra Wait passed out 38 assists in the win.
Missouri (4-16, 1-6): Missouri picked up a rare SEC win in five sets over Auburn. Anna Dixon had a huge night with 27 kills while Addison Lyon added 35 assists and Emily Brown tallied 21 digs.