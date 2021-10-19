(Omaha) -- Omaha cruised to a 25-14, 29-27, 25-22 sweep of Kansas City in regional college volleyball action on Tuesday.
The Mavericks (11-8, 8-1) got a big night from Sadie Limback, who had 16 kills, while Sami Clarkson finished with 47 assists and 11 digs. Jaiden Centeno led the defense with 22 digs, and McKenna Ruch added a team-best four blocks.
Kansas City (15-6, 6-3) got 12 kills and 10 digs from Melanie Brecka. Alli Schomers added 22 assists, and Leah Green had 12 digs for the Roos in the loss.