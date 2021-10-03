(KMAland) -- Regional college volleyball teams went 5-3 on Saturday. Check the full rundown below.
Iowa (2-12, 0-4): Iowa’s tough times continued with a three-set loss to Michigan. Addie Vanderweide led the Hawkeyes with 11 kills while Courtney Buzzer and Kendra Hansen had six apiece. Bailey Ortega and Jenna Splitt shared the setting duties with 13 helpers apiece while Maddie Slagle paced the defense with 11 digs.
Iowa State (11-4, 3-1) & Kansas (11-4, 3-1): Iowa State avenged Friday’s loss with a 25-20, 25-20, 25-20 sweep behind 15 kills from Eleanor Holthaus. Kenzie Mantz and Brooke Andersen added 11 and 10, respectively while Jaden Newsome passed out 38 assists. Caroline Bien led Kansas with 11 kills and Jenny Mosser contributed 10. Elise McGhie and Camryn Turner had 20 and 16 assists, respectively.
Kansas State (9-5, 1-3): The Wildcats picked up their first non-conference win over Oklahoma in four sets (19-25, 25-22, 25-19, 25-16). Holly Bonde had 20 kills and Aliyah Carter recorded 15 kills and 17 digs while Teana Kaonohi-Adams had 49 assists. Mackenzie Morris added 16 digs.
Creighton (15-2, 3-1): Creighton swept Seton Hall 26-24, 25-15, 25-18. Norah Sis had 14 winners while Keeley Davis and Jaela Zimmerman pitched in nine and eight. Davis also served five aces and had three blocks. Kiana Schmitt posted six blocks, Kendra Wait had 33 assists while Zimmerman had a team-high 13 digs.
Omaha (6-7, 3-0): The Mavs beat Denver in four (25-22, 26-24, 19-25, 25-22). Mariah Buss had 19 kills and four digs while Sadie Limback added 16 kills and 16 scoops. Shayla McCormick registered 12 kills and Jaiden Centeno had a team-high 29 digs. Claire Mountjoy had 16. The offense centered around Sami Clarkson, who had 45 assists.
UMKC (12-5, 3-2): The Roos dropped to South Dakota in five sets. They nearly came back from 2-0, but lost the fifth set, 15-9. Four UMKC players had double-digit kills: Melanie Brecka (16), De’Janae Arnold (15), Bree Thompson (13) and Odyssey Warren (11). Alli Schomers passed out 50 assists while Maddie Renn led the defense with 18 digs, Brecka had 15 and four aces, and Kennedy Schritenthal had 14.
Northwest Missouri State (11-2, 4-1): The Bearcats recorded an MIAA sweep over Fort Hays State (25-18, 25-16, 25-9). Jaden Ferguson had 13 kills while Payton Kirchhoefer posted 11 and Abby Brunssen totaled nine. Alyssa Rezac led them with 39 assists and shoveled 10 digs. Kelsey Havel also had 10 digs and Kyah Luhring posted a team-high 11 scoops.