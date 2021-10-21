(Iowa City) -- Nebraska moved to 9-0 in the Big Ten with a 25-21, 25-22, 26-24 sweep of Iowa in regional college volleyball on Wednesday.
Madi Kubik had 13 kills while Lauren Stivrins added 11 winners. Nicklin Hames passed out 39 assists and had 11 digs, and Lexi Rodriguez finished with a team-best 17 digs. Kayla Caffey added five blocks.
Courtney Buzzerio topped Iowa (2-17, 0-9) with 14 kills and five digs, and Bailey Ortega finished with 21 assists and eight digs. Mari Hinkle picked up 16 digs, and Addie VanderWeide had 11 digs.