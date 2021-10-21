(KMAland) -- Omaha and Kansas City were winners while Iowa State and Kansas State took losses in regional college volleyball on Thursday.
Iowa State (12-6, 4-3): Iowa State lost in four steps to top-ranked Texas. Candelaria Herrera had 12 kills and three blocks, Jaden Newsome added 27 assist sand Allie Petry added 12 digs in the loss for the Cyclones.
Omaha (12-8, 9-1): Omaha picked up a quick Summit League sweep of Western Illinois. Sadie Limback led the Mavericks with 13 kills while Sami Clarkson passed out 37 assists and Claire Mountjoy led the defense with 15 digs.
Kansas State (11-7, 2-5): Kansas State lost a four-set Big 12 Conference match with TCU. Aliyah Carter topped the Wildcats with 13 kills and 10 digs while Kadye Fernholtz added 10 blocks and Teana Adams-Kaonohi had 41 assists.
Kansas City (16-6, 7-3): Kansas City won a Summit League sweep over North Dakota. Melanie Brecka had 14 kills and four blocks, Alli Schomers finished with 32 assists and 12 digs and Maddie Renn had 11 digs and two aces of her own in the win.