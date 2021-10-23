(KMAland) -- Northwest Missouri State ran their win streak to 10 while Creighton and K-State were other winners and ISU, Drake, UNI and Missouri all lost in regional college volleyball on Friday.
Northwest Missouri State (17-2, 10-1): Northwest Missouri State ran their win streak to 10 with a four-set win over Pittsburg State. Kelsey Havel led the offense with 20 kills and added 12 digs while Payton Kirchhoefer had 17 kills and Jaden Ferguson posted 10 winners. Alyssa Rezac had 43 assists and 14 digs in the win.
Iowa State (12-7, 4-4): Iowa State lost in straight sets to No. 1 Texas in Big 12 Conference play. Eleanor Holthaus had nine kills while Jaden Newsome finished with 24 assists, and Allie Petry posted 10 digs to lead the Cyclones.
Creighton (19-3, 7-2): Creighton took a Big East Conference sweep over Georgetown. Norah Sis had 10 kills and 10 digs to lead the Jays while Kendra Wait passed out 25 assists. Abby Bottomley also had a nice night with 14 digs and five aces.
Drake (8-9, 3-6): Drake lost in straight sets to Bradley in Missouri Valley Conference play. Haley Bush had 16 kills and 10 digs to lead the Bulldogs. Kacie Rewerts posted three blocks and two aces, and Caitlyn Smith passed out 16 assists. Kylee Macke added 11 digs.
Northern Iowa (8-14, 3-6): Northern Iowa dropped a straight set Missouri Valley Conference match to Illinois State. Emily Holterhaus had nine kills for the Panthers in the loss. Kira Fallert added 10 digs, and Tayler Alden finished with 16 assists.
Missouri (4-17, 1-7): Missouri fell in three sets to Ole Miss in the Southeastern Conference. Missouri’s Anna Dixon had 10 kills, Addison Lyon had 14 assists and Kaylee Cox posted nine digs in the loss.
Kansas State (12-7, 3-5): Kansas State nabbed a four-set win in the Big 12 over TCU. Aliyah Carter had a huge night with 23 kills and three aces while Sydney Bolding posted seven blocks and Teana Adams-Kaonohi had 40 assists. Mackenzie Morris added 18 digs.