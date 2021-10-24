(KMAland) -- Northwest Missouri State, Nebraska, Omaha and Kansas City nabbed wins while Iowa, Drake, UNI and Missouri fell in regional college volleyball on Saturday.
Northwest Missouri State (18-2, 11-1): Northwest Missouri State was a winner in three against Missouri Southern. Kelsey Havel led the Bearcats with 13 kills while Alyssa Rezac posted 37 assists. Hannah Koechl also had 16 digs in the win.
Iowa (2-18, 0-10): Iowa fell in four sets to Northwestern. Courtney Buzzerio had 11 kills and five aces to lead the Hawkeyes. Mari Hinkle added 13 digs, and Bailey Ortega passed out 22 assists.
Nebraska (16-3, 10-0): Nebraska won the final three sets of a four-set win over Purdue. Madi Kubik (15), Kayla Caffey (14) and Lauren Stivrins (14) all combined for 43 kills while Nicklin Hames directed the offense with 48 assists. Lexi Rodriguez pitched in 24 digs, Hames had 17 scoops and Kubik also had 10 digs.
Omaha (13-8, 10-1): Omaha made quick work of St. Thomas in a Summit League sweep. McKenna Ruch had 14 kills and four aces while Rylee Marshall and Shayla McCormicks had five blocks each. Sami Clarkson pitched in 35 assists, and Jaiden Centeno led with 13 digs.
Drake (8-10, 3-7): Illinois State swept past Drake in the Missouri Valley Conference. Haley Bush had 10 kills, Madeline Holt passed out 12 assists and Kacie Rewerts finished with four blocks for the Bulldogs in the loss.
Northern Iowa (8-15, 3-7): Northern Iowa won the third and fourth sets but lost in five to Bradley. Emily Holterhaus led the Panthers with 20 kills while Tayler Alden had 38 assists and 11 digs. Payton Ahrenstorff pitched in 22 digs, and Carly Spies had a team best six blocks.
Missouri (4-18, 1-8): Missouri had little chance in a three-set loss to Ole Miss. Kaylee Cox had 14 kills, 15 digs and three blocks, Addison Lyon finished with 18 assists and Emily Brown posted 11 digs for the Tigers.
Kansas City (17-6, 8-3): Kansas City swept past North Dakota State in the Summit League. De’Janae Arnold finished with 12 kills, Alli Schomers pitched in 37 assists and nine digs and Melanie Brecka had eight kills and 10 digs.