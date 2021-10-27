(KMAland) -- K-State beat Texas Tech in five while Nebraska lost for the first time in Big Ten play and Missouri was swept in regional college volleyball on Wednesday.
Nebraska (16-4, 10-1): Nebraska lost for the first time in Big Ten Conference play, losing 26-24, 25-19, 25-23 to Wisconsin. Lauren Stivrins, Madi Kubik and Lindsay Krause had nine kills each while Kayla Caffey posted five blocks. Nicklin Hames added a double-double with 32 assists and 14 digs.
Missouri (4-19, 1-9): Missouri lost in straight sets, 25-20, 25-20, 25-18, to Arkansas. Maggie Cartwright led the Tigers with 11 kills and four aces while Gracie Ryan posted 32 assists and eight digs. Ellease Crumpton tallied five blocks in the defeat.
Kansas State (13-7, 4-5): Kansas State took a 25-23, 25-20, 24-26, 18-25, 15-12 five-set win over Texas Tech in the Big 12. Holly Bonde and Aliyah Carter had 21 kills each while Mackenzie Morris posted 19 digs and three aces. Teana Adams-Kaonohi passed out 61 assists and had 17 digs in the win.