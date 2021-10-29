(KMAland) -- Kansas State was a four-set winner while Kansas City fell in four in regional volleyball action on Thursday.
Kansas State (14-7, 5-5): Kansas State snagged a 21-25, 25-18, 25-19, 25-19 win over Texas Tech (13-10, 3-7). Aliyah Carter had 13 kills and 12 digs while Teana Adams-Kaonohi passed out 47 assists. Holly Bonde pitched in 12 kills, Sydney Bolding had 11 kills and Mackenzie Morris tallied a team-best 22 digs. Haley Warner, Bolding and Kadye Fernholz all had five blocks at the net.
Kansas City (17-7, 8-4): Kansas City dropped a 25-20, 24-26, 25-19, 25-16 Summit League match with South Dakota (12-8, 9-2). The Roos were led by De’Janae Arnold and Odyssey Warren, who had 13 kills each, while Maddie Renn posted 28 digs. Alli Schomers pitched in 41 assists, and Carly Gillen added four blocks. Melanie Brecka tallied a double-double with 10 kills and 11 digs.