(KMAland) -- Iowa State lost in five sets to Texas Tech on Saturday in college volleyball action.

Iowa State (2-2, 2-2): Iowa State dropped a five-set battle to Texas Tech (2-2, 2-2) by a 16-25, 26-24, 25-22, 21-25, 15-13 final. Eleanor Holthaus had 19 kills to lead the Cyclones while Avery Rhodes and Brooke Andersen had 12 kills apiece. Jenna Brandt passed out another 51 assists, Candelaria Herrera had nine blocks and Izzy Enna led with 22 digs.

REGIONAL COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL SCOREBOARD (10/3)

Big 12 Conference 

Texas Tech 3 Iowa State 2

Baylor 3 TCU 0

