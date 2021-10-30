(KMAland) -- Iowa State, Creighton and Omaha were winners while Northwest, Iowa, Nebraska, Missouri, Kansas and UMKC all lost in regional college volleyball on Saturday.
Northwest Missouri State (19-4, 12-3): Northwest Missouri State lost in straight sets to nationally-ranked, Nebraska-Kearney, 25-15, 25-21, 25-18. Payton Kirchhoefer had 17 kills while Maddy Ahrens posted 26 assists. Kirsten Ford led the team with 10 digs.
Iowa State (13-7, 5-4): Iowa State won 25-21, 25-20, 21-25, 26-24 over West Virginia in Big 12 play. Eleanor Holthaus finished with 17 kills and four blocks to lead the Cyclones. Jaden Newsome passed out 41 assists, Marija Popovic finished with 17 digs and St. Albert alum Allie Petry also had 15 digs.
Iowa (3-19, 1-11): Iowa fell in straight sets to Michigan, 25-16, 25-21, 25-21. The Hawkeyes got 12 kills from Courtney Buzzer, who also led with two blocks. Bailey Ortega had 21 assists, and Mari Hinkle finished with 20 digs.
Nebraska (16-5, 10-2): Nebraska fell in five to No. 11 Minnesota, 25-22, 28-30, 25-21, 23-25, 15-9. Nebraska’s Madi Kubik had 15 kills while Lexi Sun and Lindsay Krause finished with 12 each. Nicklin Hames passed out 53 assists and had 24 digs, and Lexi Rodriguez led the team with 28 digs on the night.
Creighton (22-3, 10-2): Creighton had little trouble in a Big East sweep of DePaul, 25-21, 25-16, 25-15. Kendra Wait posted 27 assists and 14 digs, Abby Bottomley topped the defense with 18 digs and Jaela Zimmerman had 10 kills. Naomi Hickman and Wait had five blocks each.
Omaha (14-8, 11-1): Omaha edged Denver in Summit League play in five sets, 21-25, 27-25, 25-18, 23-25, 18-16. McKenna Ruch posted 18 kills, Sadie Limback added 16 kills and 12 digs and Sami Clarkson finished with 52 assists and five blocks. Rylee Marshall also had a strong match at the net with seven swats.
Missouri (4-20, 1-10): Missouri lost 25-10, 25-23, 25-22 in SEC play against Florida. Anna Dixon had 11 kills, Addison Lyon passed out 12 assists and had five digs and Emily Brown posted a team-high 10 digs for Missouri
Kansas (12-9, 4-6): Kansas lost the first set and then won the final three to beat Oklahoma in four sets, 24-26, 25-14, 28-26, 25-22. Caroline Crawford finished with 13 kills and 10 blocks, and London Davis posted 11 kills for the Jayhawks. Camryn Turner passed out 24 assists and had a team-best 20 digs. Lacey Angello added 18 digs in the win.
Kansas City (17-8, 8-5): Kansas City lost in four sets to South Dakota State, 25-23, 25-20, 18-25, 25-21. The Roos got 14 kills from De’Janae Arnold, and Melanie Bricka had 12 kills in the loss. Alli Schomers finished with 39 assists and 13 digs.