(KMAland) -- Northwest Missouri State won in five, Iowa took down Michigan State, Creighton beat Marquette, UNI was led by Megan Witte in a five-set win and more from the Friday in regional college volleyball.
Northwest Missouri State (19-3, 12-2): Northwest Missouri State beat Fort Hays State in five sets, 24-26, 25-17, 25-13, 23-25, 15-12. Payton Kirchhoefer had 23 kills to lead the Bearcats. Alyssa Rezac added 63 assists, and Hannah Koechl posted 23 digs in the win.
Iowa (3-18, 1-10): Iowa was a four-set winner over Michigan State, 27-25, 19-25, 25-16, 25-21. Addie VanderWeide had 10 kills and 10 digs while Bailey Ortega posted 24 assists. Mari Hinkle led the defense with 12 digs.
Creighton (21-3, 9-2): Creighton took a four-set Big East win over Marquette, 25-23, 23-25, 25-12, 25-20. Kendra Wait had 40 assists and 21 digs while Norah Sis and Jaela Zimmmeran both posted 16 kills. Zimmerman had 17 digs, and Abby Bottomley tallied 15 digs and three aces. Naomi Hickman had a team-high six blocks.
Northern Iowa (9-15, 4-7) & Drake (8-11, 3-8): Northern Iowa won a five-set battle with Drake in Missouri Valley Conference play, 17-25, 19-25, 26-24, 25-19, 15-9. Kaylissa Arndorfer and Lewis Central alum Megan Witte had a team-high 11 kills each for the Panthers while Jenna Brandt passed out 16 assists. Emily Holterhaus posted 20 digs. Drake was led by 13 kills from Mariana Rodrigues. Caitlyn Smith posted 24 assists and Kylee Macke pitched in 21 digs.
Kansas (11-9, 3-6): Kansas lost in five to Oklahoma, 20-25, 25-16, 19-25, 25-23, 18-16. Caroline Bien had 14 kills, Jenny Mosser had 11 winners and Caroline Crawford posted 10 kills for the Jayhawks. Camryn Turner added 27 assists and 11 digs, and Lacey Angello had 27 digs for the Jayhawks.