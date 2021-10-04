(KMAland) -- Both Northern Iowa and Drake lost in regional college volleyball action on Monday.
Northern Iowa (6-11, 1-3): Northern Iowa lost in four sets to Loyola Chicago in Missouri Valley Conference play. Emily Holterhaus had 15 kills and 11 digs, Kaylissa Arndorfer put down 11 winners with six blocks and Tayler Alden added 26 assists. Payton Ahrenstorff added a team-high 17 digs for the Panthers.
Drake (7-5, 2-2): Drake lost in five sets to Valparaiso in Missouri Valley Conference play. Haley Bush led the way for the Bulldogs with 19 kills and 18 digs while Ashlynn Kuhn pitched in 11 kills and eight blocks. Caitlyn Smith (28) and Madeline Holt (25) combined on 53 kills, and Kylee Macke and Danielle Pioske had 15 digs each.