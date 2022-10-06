College Volleyball

(KMAland) -- Nebraska and Omaha nabbed sweeps in regional college volleyball action on Thursday. 

REGIONAL COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL SCOREBOARD 

Nebraska 3 Michigan State 0

Omaha 3 Oral Roberts 0

Denver 3 UMKC 0

