(KMAland) -- Iowa and Missouri lost in straight sets on Wednesday in regional college volleyball action.
Iowa (2-13, 0-5): Iowa dropped a straight-set battle with Wisconsin. Addie VanderWiede led the Hawkeyes with 11 kills and two aces while Bailey Ortega had 17 assists and Maddie Slagle posted 11 digs.
Missouri (3-14, 0-4): Missouri lost in straight sets to LSU in Southeastern Conference play. Kylie Kuyava-Deberg had a big night with 19 kills and two blocks while Whitney Foreman added seven kills and seven blocks. Taylor Bannister pitched in 11 kills, Ella Larkin passed out 30 assists and Raigen Cianciulli had 16 digs.