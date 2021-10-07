(KMAland) -- Iowa State won a marathon with Texas Tech, and Omaha moved to 5-0 in the Summit League with another sweep in regional college volleyball action.
Iowa State (12-4, 4-1): Iowa State won a five-set marathon with Texas Tech, taking the final set 19-17. Jaden Newsome had 51 assists while Kenzie Mantz had 18 kills, Eleanor Holthaus slammed in 16 winners and Candelaria Herrera added 12 kills and eight blocks. Marija Popovic pitched in 27 digs. St. Albert alum Allie Petry posted nine digs for the Cyclones.
Omaha (8-7, 5-0): Omaha rolled to a sweep of North Dakota. Sami Clarkson had 29 assists, Sadie Limback picked up 10 kills and Jaiden Centeno led with 14 digs in the victory. Claire Mountjoy also served four aces and posted nine digs.