(KMAland) -- Nebraska beat Penn State while Creighton, Drake and Northwest Missouri State were also winners in regional college volleyball action on Friday.
Iowa State (12-5, 4-2): The Cyclones lost in four sets to Texas Tech. Candelaria Herrera and Kenzie Mantz led the offense with 12 kills each while Eleanor Holthaus added 10 winners with 20 digs. Marija Popovic picked up 23 digs, and St. Albert alum Allie Petry had 11 scoops. Jaden Newsome posted a double-double with 44 assists and 11 digs of her own.
Nebraska (11-3, 5-0): Nebraska took a four-set win over Penn State in Big Ten play. Madi Kubik led the way with a season-high 19 kills with 12 digs while Nicklin Hames had 49 assists and 12 digs to go with three blocks. Ally Batenhorst and Lindsay Krause were also strong with 15 and 11 kills, respectively, and Kayla Caffey pitched in seven blocks and nine kills. Lexi Rodriguez had a match-high 19 digs.
Creighton (16-2, 4-1): Creighton made quick work of DePaul with a Big East Conference sweep. Norah Sis had 13 kills while Jaela Zimmerman pitched in 12 kills and 12 digs. Naomi Hickman added seven blocks, and Kendra Wait posted 35 assists with six blocks. Abby Bottomley posted a team-high 17 digs.
Drake (8-5, 3-2): Drake took a five-set win over Southern Illinois in the Missouri Valley Conference. Lindsey Pliapol had 19 kills, Emily Plock and Ashlynn Kuhn added 12 winners and Madeline Holt tallied 48 assists and seven blocks on the evening. Kylee Macke added 17 digs, and Kacie Rewerts had a big night with nine blocks.
Northern Iowa (6-12, 1-4): Northern Iowa lost a five-set matchup with Missouri State in Missouri Valley Conference action. Emily Holterhaus topped the Panthers with 18 kills while Tayler Alden had 28 assists and 11 kills. Jenna Brandt posted 24 assists, and Payton Ahrenstorff led with 17 digs.
Northwest Missouri State (12-2, 5-1): Northwest Missouri State was a four-set victor over Newman in MIAA play. Payton Kirchhoefer had 15 kills for the Bearcats while Alyssa Rezac had 48 assists on the evening. Hannah Koechl led the defense with 15 digs, and Abby Brunssen finished with six blocks.