(KMAland) -- Iowa State and Kansas both lost in regional college volleyball action on Friday.

Iowa State (2-4, 2-4): Iowa State lost in three sets to Texas (25-22, 25-22, 25-21) for the second straight day. Candelaria Herrera had 10 kills, Jenna Brandt passed out 22 assists and Izzy Enna posted 18 digs for the Cyclones.

Kansas (1-4, 1-4): Kansas lost a five-set thriller to West Virginia (25-19, 22-25, 25-23, 20-25, 15-12). 

REGIONAL VOLLEYBALL SCOREBOARD

Big 12 Conference 

Texas 3 Iowa State 0

West Virginia 3 Kansas 2

Baylor 3 Oklahoma 0

Texas Tech 3 TCU 1

