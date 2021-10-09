(KMAland) -- Northern Iowa and Northwest Missouri State won five-set matches in Saturday's slate of regional college volleyball action.
Iowa (2-14): Purdue swept Iowa (25-18, 25-12, 25-16). Kyndra Hansen led Iowa with seven kills while Amiya Jones and Addie Vanderweide added six. Bailey Ortega handed out 14 assists.
Iowa State (12-5): Texas Tech beat Iowa State in four. Candelaria Herrera and Kenzie Mantz had 12 kills and Eleanor Holthaus posted 10. Hererra recorded six blocks. Jaden Newsome posted an eye-popping 44 assists. Marija Popovic shoveled 23 digs.
Northern Iowa (7-12): Northern Iowa got a five-set win over Southern Illinois (25-18, 25-17, 15-25, 23-25, 15-11). Emily Holterhaus had 19 kills and Tayler Alden had 16. Carly Spies recorded 11 blocks and Alden had a team-high 28 assists. Kira Fallert led the Panthers in digs with 16.
Drake (8-6): Missouri State beat Drake in four. Haley Bush led the Bulldogs with 25 kills and Emily Plock recorded 13 winners. Caitlyn Smith had 38 assists and nine digs. Madeline Holt had 11 assists. Kylee Macke led the Bulldogs with 19 digs.
Omaha (9-7): Omaha recovered from a first-set loss to beat North Dakota State (16-25, 25-21, 25-11, 25-20). Sadie Limback had 18 kills while Marriah Buss posted 10 winners. Rylee Marshall and Shayla McCormick added eight and seven apiece. Sami Clarkson handed out 40 assists. On defense, McCormick had 13 scoops and Claire Mountjoy posted 12 digs.
Kansas (11-5): Texas beat Kansas in five on Saturday. Caroline Bien had 21 kills while Caroline Crawford and Jenny Mosser had 12 and Rachel Langs recorded 10. Elise McGhie handed out 30 assists and Camryn Turner posted 25.
UMKC (13-5): UMKC swept Oral Roberts 25-20, 25-23, 26-24. Bree Thompson totaled 13 kills and Odyssey Warren posted 12. Alli Schomers handed out 40 assists and Maddie Renn scooped 15 digs.
Northwest Missouri State (13-2): The Bearcats won a five-set thriller over Central Oklahoma (18-25, 25-13, 20-25, 28-26, 15-10). Jaden Ferguson, Payton Kirchhoefer and Rachel Sturdevant had double-digit kills with 19, 17 and 14. Alyssa Rezac handed out 66 assists. Hannah Koechl added 34 digs, Kelsey Havel recorded 23and Kristen Ford had 19.