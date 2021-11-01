(KMAland) -- Both Drake and Northern Iowa lost in regional college volleyball action on Monday.
Drake (8-12, 3-9): The Bulldogs lost in straight sets to Loyola Chicago, 25-14, 25-17, 25-16. Drake was led by Lindsey Pliapol’s 10 kills while Maddie Holt added 19 assists and Kylee Macke had a team-best 13 digs.
Northern Iowa (9-16, 4-8): Northern Iowa lost in four sets to Valparaiso, 25-18, 25-22, 23-25, 25-16. Tayler Alden had 12 kills, 16 digs and 26 assists for a triple-double to lead the Panthers in the loss. Jenna Brandt added 15 assists and 14 digs, and Payton Ahrenstorff had 13 digs on the evening. Emily Holterhaus and Kaylissa Arndorfer tallied 10 winners each.