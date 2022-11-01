Iowa State Cyclones

(Ames) -- Iowa State was a winner in college volleyball action on Tuesday. 

The Cyclones (17-7) swept Chicago State 25-18, 25-23, 25-21. 

They return to action action on Friday against Kansas State. 

