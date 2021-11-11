(KMAland) -- Iowa State took down K-State, Omaha and Kansas City rolled and Iowa lost in regional college volleyball action on Thursday.
Iowa State (16-8, 8-5) & Kansas State (14-8, 5-6): Iowa State nabbed a four-set win over Kansas State, 25-21, 23-25, 25-20, 25-17. Eleanor Holthaus led the Cyclones with 17 kills while Jaden Newsome pitched in 44 assists, eight digs and four blocks. Brooke Stonestreet led the defense with 18 digs. For K-State, Aliyah Carter had 11 kills, Teana Adams-Kaonohi finished with 35 assists and Mackenzie Morris tallied 14 digs.
Iowa (4-21, 2-13): Iowa was no match for Minnesota in a 25-22, 25-14, 25-17 loss to the Golden Gophers. Bailey Ortega had 20 assists, Mari Hinkle finished with 10 digs and Courtney Buzzerio slammed in eight kills to lead the Hawkeyes.
Omaha (17-8, 14-1): Omaha kept on rolling with a 25-15, 25-17, 25-15 win over South Dakota State. Sadie Limback (13 kills) and Shayla McCormick (12 kills) both had double digit kills while Sami Clarkson had 37 assists and Jaiden Centeno finished with 21 digs. McKenna Ruch also had a strong night at the net with five blocks.
Kansas City (18-9, 9-6): Kansas City made quick work of St. Thomas, 25-8, 25-12, 25-17. The Roos got 12 kills from Melanie Brecka while Raina Smith had 10 kills. Alli Schomers passed out 37 assists and Leah Green had 10 digs.