(KMAland) -- Nebraska and Creighton took sweeps while Drake and UNI both lost in five sets on Friday in regional college volleyball.
Nebraska (18-6, 12-3): Nebraska rolled to a 25-11, 26-24, 25-18 sweep of Maryland (18-9, 6-9). Madi Kubik had 14 kills and four blocks while Nicklin Hames posted 31 assists and 21 digs. Lexi Rodriguez led the defense with 22 digs, and Lauren Stivrins tallied seven blocks in the win.
Creighton (25-3, 13-2): Creighton nabbed a 25-13, 25-15, 25-14 sweep of Georgetown (6-20, 2-13). Kendra Wait posted 27 assists with Norah Sis finishing with eight kills to go with 15 digs. Jaela Zimmerman added 13 digs, and Annika Welty had a team-high five blocks.
Drake (10-13, 5-10): Drake lost to Evansville (18-8, 8-7) in five sets, 14-25, 24-26, 25-16, 25-18, 15-13. Drake got a big night from Lindsey Pliapol, who had 19 kills. Mariana Rodrigues added 16 kills, and Ashlynn Kuhn finished with 10 blocks and eight kills for the Bulldogs. Madeline Holt passed out 47 assists, and Kylee Macke had a team-high 18 digs.
Northern Iowa (11-17, 6-9): Northern Iowa also took a tough five-set loss to Indiana State, 26-24, 21-25, 25-15, 25-27, 15-13. The Panthers got 17 kills from Carly Spies and 16 winers from Kaylissa Arndorfer. Emily Holterhaus also had 12 kills, Tayler Alden passed out 37 assists and Payton Ahrenstorff finished with 19 digs.