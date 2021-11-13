(KMAland) -- Kansas State beat Iowa State while Iowa, Creighton, Northern Iowa and UMKC all picked up wins in regional college volleyball action on Saturday.
Iowa State (16-9, 8-6) & Kansas State (15-8, 6-6): Kansas State took a 25-23, 25-13, 25-23 sweep of Iowa State. The Wildcats got 15 kills from Aliyah Carter while Teana Adams-Kaonohi had 34 assists and Mackenzie Morris posted 16 digs. Eleanor Holthaus added 11 kills for Iowa State. Jaden Newsome pitched in 24 assists and 11 digs, and Marija Popovic also had 11 digs.
Iowa (5-21, 3-13): Iowa took a four-set win over Maryland, 24-26, 25-19, 27-25, 25-22. Courtney Buzzerio led the way for the Hawkeyes on offense with 23 kills while Amiya Jones had 13 kills and Hannah Clayton posted 11 with four blocks. Bailey Ortega passed out 48 assists, and Mari Hinkle had 14 digs.
Creighton (26-3, 14-2): Creighton swept past Villanova, 25-11, 25-15, 25-18. Norah Sis had 12 kills and three blocks while Jaela Zimmerman pitched in 12 kills and nine digs. Kendra Wait passed out 36 assists in the win.
Drake (10-14, 5-11): Drake fell in straight sets to Indiana State, 25-17, 25-23, 25-15. Kylee Macke had 12 digs for the Bulldogs while Lindsey Pliapol added nine kills. Madeline Holt passed out 17 assists in the loss.
Northern Iowa (12-17, 7-9): Northern Iowa won in five sets over Evansville, 23-25, 25-21, 25-21, 33-35, 19-17. Kira Fallert had a big night with 25 kills for the Panthers while Tayler Alden added 31 assists, 15 kills and five aces. Payton Ahrenstorff added a team-high 23 digs on the night.
Missouri (4-23, 1-13): Missouri took another quick sweep loss to Georgia, 25-13, 25-21, 25-17. Kayla Burbage and Trista Strasser had seven kills each for the Tigers while Nicole Alford passed out 15 assists and Lauren Forbes posted 11 digs.
Kansas City (19-9, 10-6): Kansas City won in four sets over Western Illinois, 22-25, 25-16, 25-16, 25-20. Melanie Brecka finished with 21 kills to lead the Roos while Alli Schomers passed out 60 assists and added 13 digs. Maddie Renn finished with 24 digs, and Carly Gillen had five blocks.