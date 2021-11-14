(KMAland) -- Nebraska and Omaha were four-set winners while Missouri lost in four sets on Sunday in regional volleyball.
Nebraska (19-6, 13-3): Nebraska bounced back from a first set loss for a four-set win over Indiana, 23-25, 25-18, 25-22, 25-16. Lexi Sun, Ally Batenhorst and Lindsay Krause all had 11 kills while Nicklin Hames posted 47 assists and 10 digs. Lexi Rodriguez finished with 22 digs and Kenzie Knuckles had 12 digs of her own in the win.
Omaha (18-8, 15-1): Omaha won in four sets over South Dakota, 25-27,2 5-15, 25-23, 25-21. Shayla McCormick led the way for the Mavericks with 16 kills and 14 digs while Sadie Limback had 12 kills, three blocks and two aces. Marriah Buss had 12 kills, Sami Clarkson finished with 47 assists and Claire Mountjoy tallied 19 digs in the win.
Missouri (4-24, 1-14): Missouri fell to Georgia in four sets, 25-19, 26-24, 2-25, 25-16. Anna Dixon and Kaylee Cox finished with 13 kills each for the Tigers in the loss. Cox also had 13 digs, Skylar Buckley posted 20 assists and Lauren Forbes finished with 16 digs and six digs.