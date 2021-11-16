(Maryville) -- Northwest Missouri State volleyball cruised to a 25-22, 25-17, 25-20 sweep of Emporia State in the MIAA Tournament quarterfinals.
The Bearcats (25-4, 17-3) were led by Rachel Sturdevant’s 12 kills and three blocks while Payton Kirchhoefer pitched in 11 kills, Avery Kemp had 11 winners and Alyssa Rezac passed out 41 assists.
Hannah Koechl posted 25 digs, Kelsey Havel had 20 scoops of her own and Sophie McMullen also had 12 digs. Northwest is back in action against No. 5 ranked Washburn on Friday in the MIAA semifinals.