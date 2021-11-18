(KMAland) -- Omaha and UMKC were winners in the Summit League while K-State lost in the Big 12 on Thursday in regional volleyball.
Omaha (19-8, 6-1): Omaha swept past Oral Roberts, 25-20, 25-16, 25-20. Sadie Limback had 14 kills and 13 digs while Shayla McCormick pitched in 12 kills. Sami Clarkson added 42 assists and 10 digs, and Jaiden Centeno tallied 20 digs. McKenna Ruch also had a big night at the net with five blocks.
Kansas State (15-9, 6-7): Kansas State lost in straight sets to Texas, 25-16, 25-16, 25-15. The Wildcats got 10 kills each from Holly Bonde and Aliyah Carter while Teana Adams-Kaonohi had 20 assists for the Wildcats.
Kansas City (20-9, 11-6): Kansas City took a four-set win over Denver, 24-26, 25-22, 25-15, 25-22. Melanie Brecka posted 15 kills, De’Janae Arnold added 11 winners and Bree Thompson posted 10 kills for UMKC. All Schomers had 41 assists and eight digs, and Maddie Renn finished with 19 digs.