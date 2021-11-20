(KMAland) -- Northwest moved to the MIAA final, Nebraska, Creighton, Drake and Kansas were winners and ISU, Iowa, UNI and K-State all lost on Friday in regional college volleyball.
Northwest Missouri State (26-4, 18-3): Northwest Missouri State advanced to the championship of the MIAA Tournament with a 28-26, 25-18, 18-25, 25-20 win over No. 5 Washburn. Payton Kirchhoefer and Kelsey Havel had 17 kills each, Alyssa Rezac passed out 34 assists with 16 digs and Hannah Koechl had a team-best 27 digs. Havel also finished with 16 digs to complete the double-double.
Iowa State (16-10, 8-7): Iowa State fell in straight sets to Baylor, 25-19, 25-17, 25-19. Jaden Newsome topped the Cyclones in both assists (17) and digs (10). Candelaria Herrera added four blocks, and Brooke Andersen finished with three aces.
Iowa (5-22, 3-14): Iowa fell in four sets to Ohio State, 25-15, 25-15, 22-25, 25-16. Courtney Buzzerio led the Hawkeyes with 13 kills and four assists, and Hannah Clayton posted a team-high five blocks while slamming in eight kills. Bailey Ortega posted 25 assists, and Mari Hinkle had 29 digs.
Nebraska (20-6, 14-3): Nebraska swept past Penn State, 25-14, 25-23, 25-23. Madi Kubik topped the Huskers with 12 kills, Lauren Stivrins finished with seven blocks and Nicklin Hames led in both assists (38) and digs (14).
Creighton (27-3, 15-2): Creighton had no issues with Seton Hall in a 25-16, 25-13, 25-8 sweep. Jaela Zimmerman had 10 kills and 10 digs, and Kendra Wait also had a double-double with 26 assists and 12 digs. Keeley Davis finished with four aces, and Annika Welty had a team-high six blocks.
Drake (11-14, 6-11): Drake upset Loyola Chicago, 25-20, 25-21, 22-25, 26-24. The Bulldogs were led by a big night from Kylee Macke, who finished with 25 digs. Caitlyn Smith added 19 assists and 11 digs, and Mariana Rodrigues (13 kills, 4 blocks), Lindsey Pliapol (12 kills) and Ashlynn Kuhn (10 blocks) all had strong performances.
Northern Iowa (12-18, 7-10): Northern Iowa lost in four set to Valparaiso, 25-23, 20-25, 25-22, 25-17. Kira Fallert had 17 kills and 11 digs to lead the way for the Panthers in the defeat. Emily Holterhaus pitched in 14 kills and 18 digs, and Tayler Alden finished with 25 assists. Jenna Brandt also had 18 assists, and Inga Rotto posted five blocks.
Kansas (13-11, 5-8): Kansas needed five sets to take down TCU, 25-22, 26-24, 20-25, 22-25, 15-9. Caroline Bien had 16 kills and 11 digs, Jenny Mosser posted 11 kills and 14 digs and Kennedy Farris finished with 19 digs. Anezka Szabo also had a strong performance on offense (11 kills) and defense (9 blocks). Camryn Turner finished with 32 assists, Rachel Langs had 11 blocks and Caroline Crawford added eight swats.
Kansas State (15-10, 6-8): Kansas State lost to No. 2 Texas in straight sets, 25-19, 25-16, 25-13. Aliyah Carter had 12 kills to lead the way for K-State’s offense in the loss. Teana Adams-Kaonohi passed out 28 assists.