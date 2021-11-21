(KMAland) -- Kansas was the lone regional winner while Northwest Missouri State fell in five sets in the MIAA championship and ISU, Drake and UNI also took losses on Saturday in regional volleyball.
Northwest Missouri State (26-5): Northwest Missouri State lost a five-set thriller in the MIAA championship to Central Missouri, 13-25, 20-25, 25-20, 25-18, 15-10. Avery Kemp finished with 18 kills, Payton Kirchhoefer added 17 kills and Kelsey Havel posted 16 kills. Alyssa Rezac finished with 52 assists and 20 digs, and Hannah Koechl led the defense with 24 digs.
Iowa State (16-11, 8-8): Baylor took a 25-19, 25-18, 25-19 sweep of Iowa State. Eleanor Holthaus finished with 12 kills and eight digs while Jaden Newsome tallied 22 assists. Marija Popovic had 14 digs for the Cyclones.
Drake (11-15, 6-12): Valparaiso handed Drake a four-set loss, 25-18, 27-25, 21-25, 25-20. Drake’s Mariana Rodrigues had 16 kills while Taylor Oberpriller finished with 13 winners. Ashlynn Kuhn had another seven blocks, Madeline Holt finished with 31 assists and Kylee Macke finished with 22 digs.
Northern Iowa (12-19, 7-11): Northern Iowa fell in four sets to Loyola Chicago, 25-10, 28-26, 15-26, 25-17. Tayler Alden passed out 31 assists and added nine digs while Kira Fallert had a team-high 15 digs and Carly Spies slammed in 13 kills. Emily Holterhaus had 12 winners, and Payton Ahrenstorff finished with 13 digs.
Kansas (14-11, 6-8): Kansas was a winner in four sets over TCU, 25-15, 25-18, 23-25, 25-20. Jenny Mosser led the offense with 13 kills and five blocks, Caroline Bien added 12 kills and Caroline Crawford posted 10 winners. Camryn Turner also had a big match with 38 assists and 20 digs.