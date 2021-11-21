(KMAland) -- Creighton won their eighth consecutive Big East title to highlight Sunday's slate of college volleyball.
Iowa (5-23, 3-15): Indiana recorded a 25-17, 25-16, 25-17 of the Hawkeyes. Courtney Buzzerio had 10 kills for Iowa while Kyndra Hansen, Hannah Clayton and Edina Schmidt added seven each. Bailey Ortega set them up with 23 assists and had 11 digs. Addie VanderWeide added eight digs.
Creighton (28-3, 16-2): The Bluejays clinched the conference with a 25-12, 26-24, 25-20 win over St. Johns. Norah Sis had 13 kills while Jaela Zimmerman added nine kills to go with her 14 digs. Annika Welty had seven winners. Kendra Wait passed out 34 assists and served a team-high three aces. Naom Hickman was a force at the net with eight blocks and Abby Bottomley shoveled 12 digs.
UMKC (21-9, 12-6) & Omaha (19-9, 16-2): UMKC closed regular-season action with a 18-25, 25-21, 26-24, 25-20 win over Omaha. Melanie Brecka paced the Roos with 20 kills while Odyssey Warren and De'Janae Arnold had 11 and 10, respectively. Allis Schomers handed out 43 assists and had 11 digs while Maddie Renn posted 19 scoops and Leah Green chipped in 12. Sadie Limback had 17 kills for Omaha, Marriah Buss added 12 and McKenna Ruch posted 11. Ruch also had six blocks. Sami Clarkson maneuvered her way to 45 assists and 11 digs while Jaiden Centeno had 25 digs and Limback tallied 21.