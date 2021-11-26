(KMAland) -- Creighton won a Big East Tournament match, Kansas beat Kansas State and Iowa edged Rutgers in Friday's regional college volleyball action.
Iowa (6-23, 4-15): Iowa beat Rutgers in four sets (25-22, 25-16, 20-25, 25-19). Courtney Buzzerio had a team-high 18 kills and posted eight digs. Amiya Jones added 11 winners for the Hawkeyes while Kyndra Hansen muscled eight. Mari Hinkle led the defense with 18 digs, Addie VanderWeide contributed 12 and Bailey Ortega accounted for 11 to go with her 32 assists.
Nebraska (21-7, 15-4): Wisconsin beat Nebraska in a nationally-ranked match in four sets (14-25, 25-23, 26-24, 25-18). Madi Kubik had 15 kills and eight digs for the Huskers. Lauren Stivrins added nine while Kayla Caffey and Lexi Sun had seven each. Kenzie Knuckles scooped nine digs while Lexi Rodriguez had a team-high 13. Nicklin Hames handed out 36 assists.
Creighton (29-3, 16-2): Creighton advanced in the Big East Tournament with a sweep (25-16, 25-15, 25-18) over DePaul. Norah Sis had 15 kills to lead Creighton while Annika Welty recorded seven kills and seven blocks. Kendra Wait handed out 28 assists and had seven blocks, and Abby Bottomley had five assists and 14 digs.
Kansas (15-11, 7-8) & Kansas State (15-10, 6-8): Kansas snagged a four-set win (25-22, 21-25, 25-23, 25-14) over their in-state rival. Caroline Bien led their charge with 14 kills and 10 digs. Jenny Mosser (12 kills, eight digs) and Caroline Crawford (11 kills, five digs) also shined for the Jayhawks while Rachel Langs and London Davis had seven winners apiece. Camryn Turner had a team-high 20 digs to go with her 44 assists. Kennedy Faris had 15 digs.
Aliyah Carter led Kansas State with 16 kills while Sydney Bolding and Haley Warner posted nine apiece. Four Wildcats finished with seven digs: Teana Adams-Kaonohi, Carter, Jacque Smith and Loren Hinkle. Adams-Kaonohi also handed out 37 assists.