(KMAland) -- Creighton won the Big East Tournament on Saturday while Nebraska and Kansas were also winners.
Iowa (6-24, 4-16): Penn State swept Iowa (25-22, 28-26, 25-19). Courtney Buzzerio had 17 kills and three blocks for the Hawkeyes while Amiya Jones and Hannah Clayton added eight off 32 assists from Bailey Ortega. Ortega also had 11 digs while Mari Hinkle had a team-high 15 scoops.
Nebraska (22-7, 16-4): The Huskers wrapped up their regular season with a four-set win over Purdue, 25-21, 25-10, 22-25, 25-15. Madi Kubik had 16 kills and 10 digs while Kayla Caffey added 13 winners and Lauren Stivrins had 10. Nicklin Hames accounted for 44 assists and 18 digs while Lexi Rodriguez recorded an eye-popping 28 scoops.
Creighton (30-3, 16-2): Creighton won the Big East Tournament with a sweep (25-20, 25-22, 25-20) of Marquette. Norah Sis led the Bluejays with 13 kills and 11 digs and Jaela Zimmerman added 11 winners to go with her 12 digs.. Kendra Wait handed out 24 assists, and Annika Welty was a force at the net with 10 blocks
Omaha (20-10, 16-2): South Dakota beat Omaha in the Summit League Tournament final (25-23, 30-28, 25-16). Sadie Limback had 13 kills, Mariah Buss added 11 and Shayla McCormick posted nine. Sami Clarkson handed out 38 assists while Claire Mountjoy and Jaiden Centano had 11 digs each.
Missouri (5-26, 2-16): Missouri ended their season with a three-set loss to Texas A&M (25-16, 25-21, 25-22). Anna Dixon led the Tigers with 13 kills while Kaylee Cox added 10. Nicole Alford had 13 digs and Addison Lyon added nine. Emily Brown posted 15 digs for Mizzou while Kaylee Cox had 13.
Kansas (16-11, 8-8) & Kansas State (15-12, 6-10): Kansas beat their in-state rival in a five-set thriller, 21-25, 20-25, 25-16, 25-21, 15-12. Caroline Bien had 17 kills, Caroline Crawford added 15 and London Davis had 13. Camryn Turner pushed 59 assists and scooped 20 digs while Jenny Mosser had 19 and Kennedy Farris contributed 16.
Aliyah Carter led Kansas State with 18 kills, Holly Bonde muscled 11 and Kadye Fernholz posted 10. Teana Adams-Kaonohi had 48 assists. Mackenzie Morris led the Wildcats’ in digs with 20, Carter had 15 and Loren Hinkle chipped in 14.