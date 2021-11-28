(KMAland) -- Creighton and Nebraska both received national seeds in the upcoming NCAA Division I Volleyball Tournament, which released its bracket on Sunday.
Nebraska is No. 10 in the 64-team field while Creighton drew the No. 14 seed. The Huskers host Campbell in the first round on Friday and Creighton gets Ole Miss at home on Thursday.
Iowa State also qualified, and will open with Stanford in Minneapolis on Friday while Kansas State faces Florida State on Friday in Lincoln and Kansas squares off with Oregon in Omaha on Thursday.
View the full bracket here.