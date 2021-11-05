(KMAland) -- Northwest Missouri State, Iowa State, Iowa, Creighton, Drake and UNI were all winners in regional college volleyball on Friday night.
Northwest Missouri State (21-4, 14-3): Northwest Missouri State rolled to a 25-11, 25-19, 25-15 sweep of Central Oklahoma (18-8, 11-7) in the MIAA. Alyssa Rezac had 36 assists and five aces, and Payton Kirchhoefer finished with 13 kills and two blocks. Rachel Sturdevant had 10 kills and three blocks, and Kelsey Havel posted 10 kills with 16 digs. Hannah Koechl had 19 digs to lead the back row.
Iowa State (14-8, 6-5): Iowa State won 23-25, 25-15, 25-18, 25-17 over Oklahoma (10-12, 4-7) in Big 12 play. Annie Hatch had 18 kills, 14 digs and three blocks for the Cyclones while Candelaria Herrera pitched in 13 kills and three blocks of her own. Jaden Newsome passed out 47 assists and Brooke Stonestreet had a team-best 18 digs.
Iowa (4-19, 2-11): Iowa took a 25-18, 17-25, 25-20, 25-23 win over Indiana (9-16, 3-10) in Big Ten action. Edina Schmidt had 19 kills to lead the Hawkeyes while Courtney Buzzerio posted 18 kills and three blocks. Bailey Ortega had 29 assists, and Mari Hinkle finished with 12 digs and seven assists.
Creighton (23-3, 11-2): Creighton was a 25-18, 25-22, 25-22 victor in sweeping fashion over Xavier in the Big East. Norah Sis finished with 14 kills and nine digs while Jaela Zimmerman posted 10 kills and three blocks. Kendra Wait had 39 assists, and Abby Bottomley posted 14 digs.
Drake (9-12, 4-9): Drake took a four-set win over Missouri State, 25-20, 25-12, 23-25, 25-23 in Missouri Valley Conference action. Haley Bush led the way for the Bulldogs with 22 kills and four blocks while Madeline Holt had 27 assists and Kylee Macke posted 27 digs. Kacie Rewerts had a big night with 11 blocks at the net.
Northern Iowa (10-16, 5-8): Northern Iowa took a four-set win of their own over Southern Illinois (5-22, 0-14), 25-17, 22-25, 25-21, 25-22. Leading the way for the Panthers on offense was Tayler Alden, who had 16 kills and 24 assists with 14 digs. Kira Fallert posted 16 digs with 11 kills, and Carly Spies had 10 kills of her own.
Kansas (12-11, 4-8): Kansas lost in four sets to West Virginia (16-7, 6-6), 27-29, 25-13, 25-20, 25-15. Caroline Crawford and Caroline Bien had 12 and 11 kills, respectively, to lead the way for the Jayhawks. Camryn Turner had 42 assist and 14 digs, and Lacey Angello tallied a team-best 18 digs of her own.