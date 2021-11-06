(KMAland) -- Northwest Missouri State, Iowa State, Drake, UNI and Omaha were all winners in regional college volleyball on Saturday.
Northwest Missouri State (22-4, 15-3): Northwest Missouri State swept Newman 25-16, 25-13, 25-19 in MIAA action. Payton Kirchhoefer finished with 13 kills, Kelsey Havel added 11 winners and eight digs and Avery Kemp also finished with 11 kills. Alyssa Rezac passed out 26 assists for the Bearcats.
Iowa State (15-8, 7-5): Iowa State won in four sets over Oklahoma, 25-16, 22-25, 27-25, 25-17. Annie Hatch had 22 kills and six blocks while Mariah Mitchell added 12 kills for the Cyclones. Jaden Newsome passed out 45 assists, and Brooke Stonestreeet and Brooke Andersen had 13 and 12 digs, respectively.
Iowa (4-20, 2-12): The Hawkeyes were no match for Wisconsin in a 25-16, 25-23, 25-21 loss. Courtney Buzzerio finished with 15 kills to lead Iowa in the defeat. Bailey Ortega added 25 assists.
Nebraska (17-6, 11-3): Nebraska lost to Ohio State in straight sets, 27-25, 25-21, 25-23. Madi Kubik had 18 kills, Lauren Stivrins posted seven blocks and Nicklin Hames finished with 28 assists for the Huskers. Keonilei Akana and Lexi Rodriguez posted 10 digs apiece.
Drake (10-12, 5-9): The Bulldogs snagged a 25-20, 25-15, 25-22 sweep of Southern Illinois. Haley Bush had 20 kills and 10 digs for Drake while Madeline Holt had 38 assists. Kylee Macke added 12 digs in the win.
Northern Iowa (11-16, 6-8): The Panthers swept past Missouri State, 25-16, 25-17, 25-18. Tayler Alden finished with 20 assists and three blocks while Payton Ahrenstorff posted 15 digs and Kira Fallert tallied 12 digs and three aces.
Omaha (16-8, 13-1): Sami Clarkson passed out 29 assists for Omaha in a 25-13, 25-17, 25-16 win over North Dakota. Claire Mountjoy had 21 digs, Marriah Buss had a team-high nine kills and McKenna Ruch tallied nine blocks.
Missouri (4-21, 1-11): Missouri lost another Southeastern Conference match to Mississippi State in five sets, 22-25, 25-17, 25-16, 19-25, 16-14. Nicole Alford had 28 assists, Addison Lyon added 24 assists and Kayla Burbage slammed in 17 kills. Lauren Forbes had a team-high 11 digs for the Tigers.
Kansas City (17-9, 8-6): Kansas City lost in four sets to Oral Roberts, 25-21, 25-23, 12-25, 25-20. The Roos got a big night from Melanie Brecka, who had 25 kills, 11 digs and three aces. Alli Schomers finished with 48 assists and three blocks, and Maddie Renn finished with 18 digs.