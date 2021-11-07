(KMAland) -- Creighton was a four-set winner while Missouri lost in four sets in regional college volleyball action on Sunday.
Creighton (24-3, 12-2): Creighton took down Butler in four sets, 25-22, 25-12, 22-25, 25-17. Norah Sis led the way for the Bluejays with 14 kills and 14 digs while Abby Bottomley had 26 digs and Kendra Wait posted 40 assists. Jaela Zimmerman pitched in 22 digs, five blocks and nine kills.
Missouri (4-22, 1-12): Missouri lost in four sets to Mississippi State, 25-16, 25-27, 25-15, 25-23. The Tigers got 14 kills from Anna Dixon while Nicole Alford had 23 assists and Addison Lyon passed out 20. Kayla Burbage and Kaylee Cox tallied 11 kills apiece with Cox finishing with 14 digs for a double-double.