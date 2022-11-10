Iowa State Cyclones

(KMAland) -- Iowa State volleyball dropped a three-setter to Texas in regional college volleyball on Wednesday. 

REGIONAL COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL SCOREBOARD 

Texas 3 Iowa State 0

