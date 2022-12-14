Drake Bulldogs

(KMAland) -- Drake's season ended with a runner-up finish at the NIVC Tournament on Wednesday.

REGIONAL COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL SCOREBOARD (12/14)

Boston College 3 Drake 1 

