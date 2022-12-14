(KMAland) -- Drake's season ended with a runner-up finish at the NIVC Tournament on Wednesday.
REGIONAL COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL SCOREBOARD (12/14)
Boston College 3 Drake 1
(KMAland) -- Drake's season ended with a runner-up finish at the NIVC Tournament on Wednesday.
REGIONAL COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL SCOREBOARD (12/14)
Boston College 3 Drake 1
Thank you for reading kmaland.com
At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.