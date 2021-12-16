(Columbus) -- Nebraska volleyball rallied for a 16-25, 25-17, 25-20, 25-22 win over No. 3 Pittsburgh at the Final Four on Thursday evening.
The Huskers (26-7) will play for their sixth national championship on Saturday evening against Wisconsin, which knocked off No. 1 Louisville in the other semifinal.
Madi Kubik led the Nebraska offense with 13 kills while Kayla Caffey added 10 winners. Nicklin Hames had 45 assists and 13 digs, and Lexi Rodriguez pitched in 13 digs of her own. Lauren Stivrins tallied nine kills and five blocks.