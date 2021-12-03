(KMAland) -- Creighton and Kansas both advanced with wins in the NCAA Volleyball Tournament on Thursday.
Creighton (31-3): Creighton swept past Ole Miss (21-9), 25-21, 25-15, 25-13. Norah Sis had 16 kills and 10 digs while Jaela Zimmerman pitched in 10 kills. Kendra Wait passed out 31 assists and had 14 digs, and Abby Bottomley posted 15 digs.
Kansas (17-11): Kansas nabbed a quick sweep of Oregon (22-9), 25-21, 25-21, 25-22. Caroline Bien had 13 kills and nine digs, Caroline Crawford added 12 kills and four blocks and Jenny Mosser posted 10 kills in the win. Camryn Turner passed out 29 assists and had 11 digs, and Kennedy Farris tallied a team-high 17 digs.
NCAA TOURNAMENT SCOREBOARD
Dayton 3 Marquette 1
Miami (FL) 3 South Alabama 1
Rice 3 San Diego 0
Kansas 3 Oregon 0
Washington State 3 Northern Colorado 0
Florida 3 Florida A&M 0
Purdue 3 Illinois State 0
Baylor 3 Texas A&M-Corpus Christi 0
Creighton 3 Ole Miss 0
Texas 3 Sacred Heart 0
Toledo 3 Indiana State 2
Evansville 3 Sam Houston 0
UTEP 3 Tulsa 1
Bradley 3 Chicago State 1
Valparaiso 3 Butler 0