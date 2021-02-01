NCAA Volleyball
Photo: NCAA.com

(KMAland) -- Omaha and Kansas City were both winners in regional college volleyball action on Monday.

Omaha (2-2, 1-1): Omaha took a four-set win over Denver (1-1, 1-1). McKenna Ruch led the Mavericks with 17 kills and 11 digs while Sadie Limback had a season-high 16 kills and Anna Blaschko slammed in 12 winners. Sami Clarkson also had a double-double with 44 assists and 12 digs, and Claire Mountjoy posted a team-best 17 digs with six assists.

Kansas City (2-0, 2-0): The Roos swept through North Dakota State (2-2, 0-2). Melanie Brecka had 16 kills and three aces while Alli Schomers passed out 32 assists. Maddie Renn added a team-high 15 digs.

REGIONAL COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL SCOREBOARD (2/1) 

Big Ten Conference 

Ohio State 3 Michigan State 2

Missouri Valley Conference 

Valparaiso 3 Loyola 1

Bradley 3 Illinois State 0

Summit League 

Omaha 3 Denver 1

Kansas City 3 North Dakota State 0

South Dakota State 3 Western Illinois 0

North Dakota 3 Oral Roberts 2

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.