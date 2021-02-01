(KMAland) -- Omaha and Kansas City were both winners in regional college volleyball action on Monday.
Omaha (2-2, 1-1): Omaha took a four-set win over Denver (1-1, 1-1). McKenna Ruch led the Mavericks with 17 kills and 11 digs while Sadie Limback had a season-high 16 kills and Anna Blaschko slammed in 12 winners. Sami Clarkson also had a double-double with 44 assists and 12 digs, and Claire Mountjoy posted a team-best 17 digs with six assists.
Kansas City (2-0, 2-0): The Roos swept through North Dakota State (2-2, 0-2). Melanie Brecka had 16 kills and three aces while Alli Schomers passed out 32 assists. Maddie Renn added a team-high 15 digs.
REGIONAL COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL SCOREBOARD (2/1)
Big Ten Conference
Ohio State 3 Michigan State 2
Missouri Valley Conference
Valparaiso 3 Loyola 1
Bradley 3 Illinois State 0
Summit League
Omaha 3 Denver 1
Kansas City 3 North Dakota State 0
South Dakota State 3 Western Illinois 0
North Dakota 3 Oral Roberts 2