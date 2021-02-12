(KMAland) -- Nebraska rolled while Iowa and Missouri lost in regional college volleyball action on Friday.
Nebraska (5-0, 5-0): Nebraska rolled to a sweep of Rutgers (1-6, 1-6). Lexi sun had 17 kills while Nicklin Hames pitched in 37 assists and 10 digs and Madi Kubik finished with a team-high 11 digs.
Iowa (1-6, 1-6): Iowa lost in straight sets to Ohio State (5-0, 5-0). Joslyn Boyer tallied a team-high 19 digs, Bailey Ortega had 10 assists and Courtney Buzzer posted eight assists and four kills.
Missouri (8-3, 8-3): Missouri dropped a five-set battle with Tennessee (5-4, 5-4). Kylie Deberg posted 23 kills and seven digs to lead the Tigers while Jaden Newsome had 41 assists and 13 digs.
REGIONAL COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL SCOREBOARD (2/12)
Big Ten Conference
Nebraska 3 Rutgers 0
Ohio State 3 Iowa 0
Wisconsin 3 Indiana 0
Michigan State 3 Maryland 1
Big East Conference
Marquette 3 DePaul 0
Southeastern Conference
Tennessee 3 Missouri 2
Mississippi State 3 Ole Miss 1
Arkansas 3 Alabama 0