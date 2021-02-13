(KMAland) -- Nebraska moved to 6-0 while Iowa and Missouri both lost in regional college volleyball action on Saturday.
Nebraska (6-0, 6-0): Nebraska took a four-set win over Rutgers (1-7, 1-7). Lauren Stivrins had 15 kills and 11 blocks while Lexi Sun added 14 winners and Madi Kubik pitched in 14 kills and 16 digs. Nicklin Hames tallied 49 assists and 17 digs.
Iowa (1-7, 1-7): Iowa lost in straight sets to Ohio State (6-0, 6-0). For Iowa, Courtney Buzzerio had 26 assists, three blocks and one ace while Joslyn Boyer added 20 digs.
Missouri (8-4, 8-4): Missouri lost in three to Tennessee (6-4, 6-4). Claudia Dillon had 11 kills and three blocks for the Tigers while Jaden Newsome finished with 28 assists and 10 digs.