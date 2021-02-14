(KMAland) -- Omaha, UNI and Drake all lost while Kansas City was a winner in regional college volleyball on Sunday.
Omaha (3-4, 2-3): Omaha fell in straight sets to South Dakota (4-3, 3-0). For the Mavericks, Sami Clarkson had 24 assists and 10 digs, and Claire Mountjoy finished with 16 digs.
Northern Iowa (2-6, 2-3): Northern Iowa lost in five sets to Missouri State. The Panthers hit just .137 in the defeat, finishing with 41 kills.
Drake (6-2, 4-1): Drake lost in three straight sets to Illinois State. Lindsey Pliapol had 11 kills and Emily Plock finished with 10 for the Bulldogs. Caitlyn Smith tallied 26 assists and 11 digs, and Kylee Macke finished with 19 digs of her own.
Kansas City (4-1, 4-1): Kansas City was a winner in five sets over Western Illinois (0-6, 0-5). Melanie Brecka posted 24 kills and had two aces while Alli Schomers finished with 56 assists and 12 digs.