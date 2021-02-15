(KMAland) -- UNI, Omaha and KC were all winners while Drake lost in regional college volleyball action on Monday.
Northern Iowa (3-6, 3-3): Northern Iowa won in five sets over Missouri State (9-2, 5-1). Kaylissa Arndorfer had 16 kills while Inga Rotto added 13 and Emily Holterhaus finished with 11 for the Panthers. Tayler Alden passed out 48 assists and added 17 digs.
Drake (6-3, 4-2): Drake dropped a four-set battle to Illinois State (6-4, 4-2). Emily Plock led Drake with 17 kills while Caitlyn Smith had 34 assists and 16 digs. Kylee Macke chipped in 21 digs, and Gillian Gergen tallied eight blocks and two aces.
Omaha (4-4, 3-3): Omaha nabbed a five-set win over South Dakota. Sadie Limback (15 kills) and Alexa Blase (14 kills) led the offense while Sami Clarkson had 43 assists for the Mavericks.
Kansas City (5-1, 5-1): Kansas City won in four sets over Western Illinois (0-7, 0-6). Alli Schomers had 40 assist and 13 digs while De’Janae Arnold added 11 kills and eight blocks. Melanie Brecka scored 13 kills for the Roos.